120 / 365
Rain
Get pushed 390. My challenge, given to me by Val Peterson was to capture "weather."
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
2868
photos
73
followers
60
following
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
2144
121
2145
122
2146
2147
123
2148
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th January 2020 2:42pm
Tags
blur
,
green
,
window
,
rain
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-390
GaryW
We are about to have too much rain here.
January 18th, 2020
Kathy
ace
@valpeterson
I'm sorry to get them all to you on the last day. I kept waiting for a better photo op to come along, but took several this week. Not as nice as the one you liked I'm afraid. That one was serendipitous.
January 18th, 2020
