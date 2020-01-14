Previous
Next
Fog by randystreat
121 / 365

Fog

Get pushed 390. My challenge, given to me by Val Peterson was to capture "weather."
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@valpeterson I'm sorry to get them all to you on the last day. I kept waiting for a better photo op to come along, but took several this week. Not as nice as the one you liked I'm afraid. That one was serendipitous.
January 18th, 2020  
GaryW
Very blue fog.
January 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise