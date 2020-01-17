Previous
Blue or gray? by randystreat
Blue or gray?

Get pushed 390. My challenge, given to me by Val Peterson was to capture "weather."
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
GaryW
Well captured. At least it is not snowing!!
January 18th, 2020  
Kathy ace
@valpeterson I'm sorry to get them all to you on the last day. I kept waiting for a better photo op to come along, but took several this week. Not as nice as the one you liked I'm afraid. That one was serendipitous.
January 18th, 2020  
