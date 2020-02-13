Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
127 / 365
Flowered brooches
For the Get Pushed Challenge.
My get-pushed partner suggested this: How would you like togive a try at selective focus with both the foreground and background out of focus but your subject in perfect focus.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2901
photos
73
followers
60
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Latest from all albums
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
199
127
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
13th February 2020 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
jewelry
,
focus
,
brooches
,
midground
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-394
Kathy
ace
@farmreporter
The second of two today and one for tomorrow. This was not as easy as I expected when I purposely set out to do it. But it was fun and I learned some things. Thank goodness for a camera with a low f-stop.
February 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close