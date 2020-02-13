Previous
Flowered brooches by randystreat
127 / 365

Flowered brooches

For the Get Pushed Challenge.
My get-pushed partner suggested this: How would you like togive a try at selective focus with both the foreground and background out of focus but your subject in perfect focus.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy ace
@farmreporter The second of two today and one for tomorrow. This was not as easy as I expected when I purposely set out to do it. But it was fun and I learned some things. Thank goodness for a camera with a low f-stop.
February 14th, 2020  
