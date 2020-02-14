Sign up
Strands of pearls
My get pushed partner, Wendy, challenged me to photograph a subject with the foreground and background out of focus. I found this to be harder than I expected. Took lots of photos until I could choose some that I liked.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
Tags
lines
high
key
pearls
focus
shapes
randystreat-gp
get-pushed-394
Kathy
ace
@farmreporter
This is my third and final photo. I so enjoyed doing these and hope that I can remember what I learned.Thank you.
February 15th, 2020
