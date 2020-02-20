Previous
Next
Light Trails in early morning by randystreat
130 / 365

Light Trails in early morning

My Get Pushed partner, Lisa, suggested trying a night shot with either light trails or starburst lights.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@homeschoolmom These are folks probably going to work this morning in front of my house. The weather combined with my schedule this week have not been conducive to night shots. Hope this one is ok.
February 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise