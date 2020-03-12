Previous
Leaves by randystreat
Leaves

My Get pushed partner this week asked for a macro of a leaf.

I'm always challenged by focus especially in a macro shot. This continued with this photo. I actually shot about 10 photos before I found one I liked well enough to post.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Photo Details

Kathy ace
@annied Thank you for the challenge. As with the bulk of my challenges, this one was difficult for me. I didn't get out my tubes so tried to do these with a zoom and post processing.
March 12th, 2020  
