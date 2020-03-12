Sign up
Leaves
My Get pushed partner this week asked for a macro of a leaf.
I'm always challenged by focus especially in a macro shot. This continued with this photo. I actually shot about 10 photos before I found one I liked well enough to post.
12th March 2020
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th March 2020 3:19pm
Tags
leaves
,
macro
,
brown
,
texture
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-398
Kathy
ace
@annied
Thank you for the challenge. As with the bulk of my challenges, this one was difficult for me. I didn't get out my tubes so tried to do these with a zoom and post processing.
March 12th, 2020
