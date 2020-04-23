Previous
Next
Looking through the window toward the sky by randystreat
148 / 365

Looking through the window toward the sky

Get-Pushed Challenge - I was challenged to work with silhouette. The biggest challenge for me this week was doing it and finding the appropriate lighting.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@mcsiegle Thanks for the challenge. Somedays, I'm so lazy right now, I don't even want to bother with taking a photo. So not only did you push me with a theme, you pushed me to take some photos.
April 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise