148 / 365
Looking through the window toward the sky
Get-Pushed Challenge - I was challenged to work with silhouette. The biggest challenge for me this week was doing it and finding the appropriate lighting.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
2997
photos
76
followers
62
following
40% complete
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
23rd April 2020 3:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
window
,
trees
,
randystreat-gp
,
get-pushed-404
,
muntin
Kathy
ace
@mcsiegle
Thanks for the challenge. Somedays, I'm so lazy right now, I don't even want to bother with taking a photo. So not only did you push me with a theme, you pushed me to take some photos.
April 23rd, 2020
