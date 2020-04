Feminine

I couldn't decide which photo to post, so I decided i'd use this one because it showed the lace tablecloth that my husband brought back from England while he was in the service. You might not be able to see everything in the photo, but it includes daisies, one of my favorite flowers, a strand of pearls and earrings, which my parents gave me on my 21st birthday, and my wedding and engagement rings and my husband's wedding ring.