188 / 365
Walking with his dog
February 2021 words - walking
From the archives because it's cold and wet today.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th April 2020 10:16am
dog
,
man
,
walking
,
feb21words
Pyrrhula
Great candid and lovely park view
February 18th, 2021
