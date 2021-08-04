Previous
Next
Swallowtail's safe by randystreat
209 / 365

Swallowtail's safe

Get pushed challenge 471
My partner this week asked me to revisit your first four or five challenges ( I personally love the zoom burst one!) and reinterpret one ( or more!) of them. This is a second photo I did to reinterpret Whoopsie Daisies ( http://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2021-06-07) a zoom burst photo.
Zoom burst is tough because one has to have low enough light to use a slower shutter speed but enough light to see the subject. I must have taken about 40 photos yesterday to get a few that were reasonable.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Stunningly stunning. You're so good at this technique. Favved

Can't open the link though?)
August 4th, 2021  
Kathy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Well thank you. Just posting so never even got a chance to notify you. The butterfly wasn't quite as clearly focused as I'd hoped, but probably because it may have been moving. Thank you for the wonderful comments and the fav. I enjoyed this.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise