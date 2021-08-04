Swallowtail's safe

Get pushed challenge 471
My partner this week asked me to revisit your first four or five challenges ( I personally love the zoom burst one!) and reinterpret one ( or more!) of them. This is a second photo I did to reinterpret Whoopsie Daisies ( http://365project.org/randystreat/themes-and-chal/2021-06-07) a zoom burst photo.
Zoom burst is tough because one has to have low enough light to use a slower shutter speed but enough light to see the subject. I must have taken about 40 photos yesterday to get a few that were reasonable.
