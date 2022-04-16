Previous
Medical Shadows by randystreat
223 / 365

Medical Shadows

Get Pushed 507
My partner suggested playing with shadows as a challenge. I defaulted to an inside shot because the sun has not been bright when I've had tiime to shoot this week. I shot this tableau several times in several ways and decided to have the figurines in the photo along with their shadows. I did find I had difficulty getting the shadows in focus with clear edges and have had this problem in the past. I had to play with the location of the light and its distance from the objects. I'm still not real satisfied.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

@randystreat
Kathy ace
@northy I did have fun with this challenge once I figured out what I wanted to do. Thank you.
April 17th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
I like it with the figurines included. Makes for interesting shadows.
April 17th, 2022  
