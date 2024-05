Local peaks

Get Pushed Challenge #614

My partner this week challenged me to a landscape. The challenge as always is trying to find a viewpoint that is not blocked by all the wonderful trees that grow here. The weather hasn't been entirely cooperative either this week. I thought the sky look nice this evening with the clouds above the Blue Ridge Mountains. Table Rock (L) and Hawksbill (R) are seen above the church spire rising over the trees just to the left of center.