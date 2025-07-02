Previous
Downpour by randystreat
246 / 365

Downpour

52 Week Challenge Week 27 - Wet
We had rousing thunderstorms yesterday. This is from the first one.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
We did too. Everything is pretty soggy still.
July 3rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
We had a spot of rain but nothing serious- just enough to make the flowers happy.
July 3rd, 2025  
katy ace
WE have been having them almost daily. Great to not have to water that new garden eh? It looks like these plants are getting a healthy drink
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact