Previous
246 / 365
Downpour
52 Week Challenge Week 27 - Wet
We had rousing thunderstorms yesterday. This is from the first one.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
3
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st July 2025 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wet
,
52wc-2025-w27
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
We did too. Everything is pretty soggy still.
July 3rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
We had a spot of rain but nothing serious- just enough to make the flowers happy.
July 3rd, 2025
katy
ace
WE have been having them almost daily. Great to not have to water that new garden eh? It looks like these plants are getting a healthy drink
July 3rd, 2025
