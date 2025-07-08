Previous
Amaranth - caster bean plant

Get Pushed Challenge #675
My partner challenged me to photograph a new-to-me flower. I went to the Peace Gardens in Asheville today and saw this interesting plant with huge leaves and chenille looking flowers.
Corinne C ace
A beautiful capture of it
July 9th, 2025  
