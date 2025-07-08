Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
248 / 365
Amaranth - caster bean plant
Get Pushed Challenge #675
My partner challenged me to photograph a new-to-me flower. I went to the Peace Gardens in Asheville today and saw this interesting plant with huge leaves and chenille looking flowers.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4988
photos
105
followers
85
following
67% complete
View this month »
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Latest from all albums
4091
4092
4093
247
4094
4095
248
4096
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
8th July 2025 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-675
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture of it
July 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close