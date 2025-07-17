Previous
Quarion by randystreat
Quarion

According to https://phrontistery.info/index.html quarion means candle.

"It is better to light just one little candle. than to stumble in the dark." Joseph Maloy Roach 1952
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

