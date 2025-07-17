Sign up
249 / 365
249 / 365
Quarion
According to
https://phrontistery.info/index.html
quarion means candle.
"It is better to light just one little candle. than to stumble in the dark." Joseph Maloy Roach 1952
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4998
photos
105
followers
85
following
Themes & challenges
ILCE-6300
17th July 2025 9:00pm
Tags
candle
,
pigword
