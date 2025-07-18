Previous
Dusty by randystreat
Dusty

Get Pushed Challenge #676
My challenge this week was "because you are doing wwcm prompts, what about doing one of the prompts this week using a technique you haven't used before." My challenger provided a link to some prompts. I actually tried salt and rubbing alcohol. I tried both twice and this painting was the best one in my opinion. I used salt on it. For some reason, I found that neither technique worked really well. Perhaps my paints were too watered down. Perhaps because I didn't have a dropper to drop small drops on the painting. Perhaps the crystals of salt were too small. Anyway, I had fun trying out these two techniques. This was for the prompt for Day #15 - dusty.
