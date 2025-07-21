Sign up
Previous
251 / 365
Through the squares
For the Artist Challenge.
Taken through the front window of the Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center in Asheville NC.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes & challenges
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
8th July 2025 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-malevich
Shutterbug
ace
It makes an interesting image. I’m glad you used b&w.
July 22nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Creative capture
July 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent rendition of his style and eye.
July 22nd, 2025
