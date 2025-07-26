Previous
Me, Myself and I by randystreat
252 / 365

Me, Myself and I

Get Pushed #677
My partner challenged me to paint myself (selfie) since I was doing the world watercolor month. Wishing I had the mad skills of several others on this site, I was determined to a somewhat decent likeness. I remember my husband took an art class a number of years ago and did a selfie in a mosaic style. I can't remember whether it was a painting or not, but thought that might be a reasonable technique. Well... Hours of painting resulted in this mosaic me. I show you my process from original photo to painting in this collage
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
@allsop Probably not what you expected but every little square was painted by me. Thanks for the challenge. And it was definitely challenging but fun.
July 26th, 2025  
katy ace
Kathy! I am so impressesd with your patience and the results! MAd skills you have ! FAV
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow..you are very patient and have done superb job! super clever & great results
July 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great result.
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact