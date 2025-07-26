Me, Myself and I

Get Pushed #677

My partner challenged me to paint myself (selfie) since I was doing the world watercolor month. Wishing I had the mad skills of several others on this site, I was determined to a somewhat decent likeness. I remember my husband took an art class a number of years ago and did a selfie in a mosaic style. I can't remember whether it was a painting or not, but thought that might be a reasonable technique. Well... Hours of painting resulted in this mosaic me. I show you my process from original photo to painting in this collage