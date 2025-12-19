Twilight in two directions

While not the best photo in the world, I saw this last evening. I liked how it showed the reflection of the sunset full on (behind trees of course) and the sky a little to the south of the sunset, also behind the trees. The photo was taken through a window from the inside of the house.



The pigword this month is crepuscular. I really thought this might be a medical term, but apparently it means 1. Of or like twilight; dim.

2. Active primarily at dawn or dusk or both. Used of animals. 3. Occurring at dawn or dusk or both.