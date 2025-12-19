Previous
Twilight in two directions by randystreat
254 / 365

Twilight in two directions

While not the best photo in the world, I saw this last evening. I liked how it showed the reflection of the sunset full on (behind trees of course) and the sky a little to the south of the sunset, also behind the trees. The photo was taken through a window from the inside of the house.

The pigword this month is crepuscular. I really thought this might be a medical term, but apparently it means 1. Of or like twilight; dim.
2. Active primarily at dawn or dusk or both. Used of animals. 3. Occurring at dawn or dusk or both.
19th December 2025

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat
December 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Well spotted
December 20th, 2025  
