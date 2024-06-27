Previous
Mille Fiori Glass Beads by rankoussi
59 / 365

Mille Fiori Glass Beads

Artistic glass beads hand made,
Those beads are made with Murrini inside the
Black glass beads .
The black is shining, But we have also black
Satin with the murrini as well .
Rankoussi
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Rankoussi Glass B...

@rankoussi
In the workshop located in Sora Street 30 \ 31 in Rome Italy , Rankoussi Mazen master glass-maker works with lamp-work glass Technical Original...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise