59 / 365
Mille Fiori Glass Beads
Artistic glass beads hand made,
Those beads are made with Murrini inside the
Black glass beads .
The black is shining, But we have also black
Satin with the murrini as well .
Rankoussi
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Rankoussi Glass B...
@rankoussi
In the workshop located in Sora Street 30 \ 31 in Rome Italy , Rankoussi Mazen master glass-maker works with lamp-work glass Technical Original...
