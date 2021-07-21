Previous
Wascana Lake by ransurf
Wascana Lake

Why'd the pole have to be in the way bruh

Maybe I should actually take time into setting up a picture if I'm gonna do this project xd
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

John Reyes

@ransurf
