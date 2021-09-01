Previous
Bringing back the life to my creative soul by rashi07
24 / 365

Bringing back the life to my creative soul

Did I spend an hour on this only to clean it off afer 5 minutes? - yes.... But I haven't had this much fun in a while. Repurposed that old shirt and that 4 day old bouquet...
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Rashi Singh

@rashi07
