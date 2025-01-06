Next
reflexie#2025-rodná by rastislavocenas
reflexie#2025-rodná

Strechy skrývajú ľudí
Ľudia skrývajú príbehy.
Príbehy sú túžby,
ktorým dal niekto
nádej.
Rastislav Ocenas

@rastislavocenas
