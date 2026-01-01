Next
Inverzia nad Hriňovou by rastislavocenas
Inverzia nad Hriňovou

Hmla utopila svet,
nad hladinou
zostalo čisto.
1st January 2026

Rastislav Ocenas

Heather L. Loyd
Beautiful
January 4th, 2026  
Rastislav Ocenas
@heatherlloyd ❤️
January 4th, 2026  
