Medzi nebom a stromom by rastislavocenas
4 / 365

Medzi nebom a stromom

Ponorené do cukru
malo byť krásne.
Bolo to…presladené.

4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Rastislav Ocenas

@rastislavocenas
Heather L. Loyd
What a dramatic sky.
January 4th, 2026  
Rastislav Ocenas
@heatherlloyd ❤️
January 4th, 2026  
