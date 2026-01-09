Previous
Ružová by rastislavocenas
Ružová

Spomienky
usychajú,
miešajú sa,
prelínajú,
opadávajú.
Tak ako ľudia.
Blúdia.
Rastislav Ocenas

@rastislavocenas
