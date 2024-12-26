Sign up
315 / 365
The Maze Runner
Moo burning off some steam as he dashes through his front yard maze. It's his favourite part of winter
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Em
@ravenshoe
I live in a remote, northern Canadian community and am truly blessed to be surrounded by pristine lakes, boreal forests, and the ancient rock of...
Tags
winter
,
december
,
moose
,
2024
