Winter Morning Moon by ravenshoe
316 / 365

Winter Morning Moon

The last of the night's moon accompanied me to work on this brisk -33 C morning
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Em

@ravenshoe
I live in a remote, northern Canadian community and am truly blessed to be surrounded by pristine lakes, boreal forests, and the ancient rock of...
