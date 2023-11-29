Optical Sorter Market is Dominated by the Camera Category by ravijha
1 / 365

Optical Sorter Market is Dominated by the Camera Category

The optical sorter market generated a value of USD 2,542.1 million in 2022, and it will touch USD 5,325.9 million, advancing at a 9.7% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.
The growth of the optical sorter industry is ascribed to factors such as, the strict government regulations concerning food safety, the increasing emphasis on automation in numerous industries to enhance productivity, and the mounting usage of sorters in the mining, food, pharmaceutical, and recycling industries.

Read More: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/optical-sorter-market
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Ravi Jha

@ravijha
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise