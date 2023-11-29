Optical Sorter Market is Dominated by the Camera Category
The optical sorter market generated a value of USD 2,542.1 million in 2022, and it will touch USD 5,325.9 million, advancing at a 9.7% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.
The growth of the optical sorter industry is ascribed to factors such as, the strict government regulations concerning food safety, the increasing emphasis on automation in numerous industries to enhance productivity, and the mounting usage of sorters in the mining, food, pharmaceutical, and recycling industries.