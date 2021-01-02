Previous
Handmade Love
2 / 365

Handmade Love

Today, I spent the majority of my day teaching my aunt how to crochet a simple beanie, while I was working on my Tunisian crochet 10 stitch blanket. Fun part of being in a house with dogs: their hair is always in all of my work.
2nd January 2021

Ria Reis

@rawritsria
