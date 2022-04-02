Sign up
21 / 365
night at the park.... downtown
Went downtown to take pictures of a fountain. The fountain was off and so were the lights. Twenty yards west of the fountain there was these structure which i decided to take multiple exposures and stitch them together.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
0
0
Ray C
@rayc
21
photos
1
followers
1
following
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
5
365
X-T3
2nd April 2022 9:22pm
night
,
lights
,
park
,
bench
,
structure
365 Project
close