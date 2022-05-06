Sign up
54 / 365
Local coffee shop
After a week of hiking in the mountains, we were relaxing at the coffee shop in Denver waiting to go catch our flight back to Houston. Bright sun light coming thru the windows casting nice hard shadows.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Ray C
ace
@rayc
3
365
X-T3
6th May 2022 4:40pm
coffee
,
light
,
shadow
,
shop
