Dandelion Fountain by rayc
55 / 365

Dandelion Fountain

This is the Gus S. Wortham Memorial Fountain. “The Dandelion Fountain” located in Buffalo Bayou Park, Houston, Texas.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Ray C

ace
@rayc
Boxplayer ace
What a beautiful structure.
May 8th, 2022  
