BOLO Prince Charming

So out for my normal walk to find something interesting to photograph. Honestly, I went down to the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, to see if I can photograph the bats as they emerge from underneath the bridge after sunset. I waited there about an hour but kinda ran out of time because I still needed to let the dogs out. Left there to walk back to the car and on my way there I found these. How does one misplace their shoes outdoors? This shot was definitely a learning experience for me. My ISO was way to high, hence a lot of noise in the image and my shutter speed was too slow as you can see the image is not sharp. But hey thats why I'm doing this to learn and get better........ (Be on the look out). BTW will be back to photograph the bats.



