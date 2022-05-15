Previous
City lights by rayc
61 / 365

City lights

Out for a walk downtown Houston, the shapes and light caught my attention. Somewhat futuristic looking.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Ray C

Aurelie
Absolutely. That's a neat shot.
May 16th, 2022  
