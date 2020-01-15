Previous
Next
Quite A Grip by raytoday
4 / 365

Quite A Grip

Although Catriona is already 4 months old her hands are still tiny compared to mine. But despite her small size she has quite a grip.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Ray

@raytoday
I've been thinking that I would like to do a 365 project, but wondered if I would stick with it. Perhaps this will help me...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Panoramic Eyes
This is so beautiful and touching...
January 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise