New Shoes

New shoes are a treat for just about anyone, but especially for children. My daughter is just starting to wear shoes occasionally. They are soooo cute.

For photography geeks I put the shoes in a small LED lit lightbox bought from eBay. I hand held a Fujifilm X-T2 with a Sigma 105mm f2.8 macro lens with a Metabones Speed Booster Ultra. It's straight out of the camera.