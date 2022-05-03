Previous
Don't Touch by raytoday
40 / 365

Don't Touch

Let's play with the sign that says Don't Touch!
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Ray

@raytoday
I have not had time to take photographs for too long, but I will try to change that. Even if it's mundane, just family snaps...
