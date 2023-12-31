Jedis fighting by rbrettschneider
Jedis fighting

My son and his girlfriend having a friendly Jedi training at night
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
bkb in the city
Fun shot
December 31st, 2023  
