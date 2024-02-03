034 - On the water

It's Saturday, and on Saturdays I'm always coaching a group of kids, together with a few aspiring coaches that I'm trying as well. Today, I had decided that I needed to get a bit of exercise as well, so I went along in my own boat. And, very daringly, I brought along my camera in the boat (I actually stuff it down my sock, to prevent it from falling out of the boat :-) ). I got a couple of nice slowmotion videos for after training analysis, and a couple of fun shots. Taking photos from the water gives a unique perspective.