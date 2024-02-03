Previous
034 - On the water by rbrettschneider
31 / 365

034 - On the water

It's Saturday, and on Saturdays I'm always coaching a group of kids, together with a few aspiring coaches that I'm trying as well. Today, I had decided that I needed to get a bit of exercise as well, so I went along in my own boat. And, very daringly, I brought along my camera in the boat (I actually stuff it down my sock, to prevent it from falling out of the boat :-) ). I got a couple of nice slowmotion videos for after training analysis, and a couple of fun shots. Taking photos from the water gives a unique perspective.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
8% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Fabulous… well done you!
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise