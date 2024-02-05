Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
036 - Digital mountains
We're going to be replacing a whole bunch of desktops at one of our schools. Which lead to a pretty impressive stack of desktops (and stacks of cardboard boxes towering over me)
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
0
0
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
SM-A137F
Taken
5th February 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
