Previous
37 / 365
037 - Proud Moment
A very proud moment indeed. After many struggles and troubles with school, dropping out completely in the end, our oldest has taken it upon himself to register himself for school again... and today he graduated top of his class!
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
1
1
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
6th February 2024 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That is fantastic! I don't know him but I am super proud of him for his tenacity and for trying again. Totally well done and big congratulations! 🥳
February 6th, 2024
