037 - Proud Moment by rbrettschneider
037 - Proud Moment

A very proud moment indeed. After many struggles and troubles with school, dropping out completely in the end, our oldest has taken it upon himself to register himself for school again... and today he graduated top of his class!
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

@rbrettschneider
That is fantastic! I don’t know him but I am super proud of him for his tenacity and for trying again. Totally well done and big congratulations! 🥳
February 6th, 2024  
