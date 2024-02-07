Previous
038 - At the heart by rbrettschneider
39 / 365

038 - At the heart

I know, the cable work needs urgent attention. But as I closed up the office this evening, and finished work in my little server room/closet, I noticed how nice all the blinking lights looked. Thought I'd share.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

