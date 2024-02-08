Previous
039 - Little helper by rbrettschneider
40 / 365

039 - Little helper

Having a lot of trouble sleeping lately. Hopefully, this will help.

Edit: It did, I managed to get to bed early, fall asleep and wake up refreshed!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
11% complete

Photo Details

