48 / 365
047 - Night out
My wife and I went out for the night, we had to drive over an hour (which is a serious distance in the tiny Netherlands) to see a show by our favorite band, Rapalje. They play Scottish folk music. We had an absolute blast!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Raymond
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
66
photos
26
followers
24
following
13% complete
View this month »
Beverley
ace
A fabulous shot… wonderful
February 17th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love Scottish folk songs
February 17th, 2024
