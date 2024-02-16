Previous
047 - Night out by rbrettschneider
48 / 365

047 - Night out

My wife and I went out for the night, we had to drive over an hour (which is a serious distance in the tiny Netherlands) to see a show by our favorite band, Rapalje. They play Scottish folk music. We had an absolute blast!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

📷 Raymond

@rbrettschneider
Photo Details

Beverley ace
A fabulous shot… wonderful
February 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love Scottish folk songs
February 17th, 2024  
