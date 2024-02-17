Previous
048 - Rowing practice by rbrettschneider
048 - Rowing practice

It's Saturday, so, we've been out on the water again. Look at that concentration!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

📷 Raymond

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Beverley ace
Wonderful to see, great shot
February 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Captivating
February 17th, 2024  
