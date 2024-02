049 - Fixed the museum display

The computer running the display in the little indoors museum that we have in our Open Air Archeology Museum was no working. Apparantly, after doing an 'autopsy' on the computer, some mice had nestled in there and had chewed through some of the cables.



I put together a still decent old laptop (no room for mice ;-) ) and we now have a working display again. With much better screen resolution, and much easier to operate for the volunteers that open and close the museum.