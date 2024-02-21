Sign up
Previous
53 / 365
052 - Getting creative
We're putting together an improvised escaperoom and we needed some cardboard vaults. So, out came the cardboard and we got creative!
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
0
0
📷 Raymond
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
70
photos
26
followers
24
following
14% complete
View this month »
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
21st February 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
Leave a Comment
