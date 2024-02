055 - FREEZING

Last week, one of my rowers dared me to take a plunge with him after practice the next week. Mind you, it's still pretty cold here in late February, water temperature is about 7.5 degrees celsius (45.5 fahrenheit).

But, a dare is a dare, and we had a hot shower waiting for us inside. So I gave him a quick explanation on safety in cold water, and in we went... and out again in about ten times the speed :)